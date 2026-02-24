Can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals after their loss to England? Explaining the scenarios

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, left, celebrates with teammates the wicket of England's Phil Salt during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Pakistan in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Pakistan T20 semifinal qualification scenarios: Pakistan’s loss to England in the Super 8 match on Tuesday made the Men in Green’s semifinal chances all the more difficult after their first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. After losing to England, Pakistan are now with 1 point from 2 matches with a game against Sri Lanka left. While not technically eliminated, Pakistan will need to win their last match and hope other results go their way.

What are the scenarios for Pakistan to qualify for the semis?

One way that Pakistan can qualify for the semifinal is if New Zealand lose both their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and England. Then the Men in Green would need to win their match against Sri Lanka to get to 3 points while New Zealand will have 1. If Sri Lanka lose to Pakistan and win against New Zealand, they’ll still finish with 2 points.