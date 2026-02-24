Can Pakistan qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals after their loss to England? Explaining the scenarios

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan T20 semifinal qualification scenarios: Pakistan’s loss to England in the Super 8 match on Tuesday made the Men in Green’s semifinal chances all the more difficult after their first match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain. After losing to England, Pakistan are now with 1 point from 2 matches with a game against Sri Lanka left. While not technically eliminated, Pakistan will need to win their last match and hope other results go their way.
One way that Pakistan can qualify for the semifinal is if New Zealand lose both their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and England. Then the Men in Green would need to win their match against Sri Lanka to get to 3 points while New Zealand will have 1. If Sri Lanka lose to Pakistan and win against New Zealand, they’ll still finish with 2 points.
In case the Kiwis defeat Sri Lanka and then lose to England and Pakistan can defeat Sri Lanka, both the Salman Ali Agha-led side and the Black Caps will have 3 points. This is when the net run rate will come into play.
In case New Zealand win both matches against England and Sri Lanka, then they will reach 5 points and will be the second team to qualify for the semis along with the Three Lions. In case of this scenario, Pakistan will be eliminated without even playing their last match vs Sri Lanka.
Skipper Harry Brook led from the front with a superb century to single-handedly guide England to a two-wicket win against Pakistan in a Super 8 match, becoming the first team to guarantee its place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.
Brook smashed 100 off 51 balls with the help of 10 fours and four maximums to help England chase down Pakistan’s 164 for nine with five balls to spare and register their second consecutive win in the Super 8 stage. Will Jacks (28) provided great support to Brook.
For Pakistan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (4/30) and Usman Tariq (2/31) picked up the wickets.
Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan scored 63 off 45 balls, while Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman made 25 each to help Pakistan post the total after electing to bat.
Liam Dawson (3/24), Jamie Overton (2/26) and Jofra Archer (2/32) were the main wicket-takers for England.
(With agency inputs)
