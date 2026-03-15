Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed calls time on International career

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, bringing to an end a career spanning nearly two decades during which he led his country in 100 international matches across multiple formats.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan. From leading the U19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special. I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career. Captaining Pakistan across all formats was a dream come true. I always tried to play fearless cricket and build a united team,” Sarfaraz said in a statement.