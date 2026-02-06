Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha defends action of off-spinner Usman Tariq ahead of T20 WC

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup starting tomorrow, Pakistan’s skipper Salman Ali Agha defended the action of off-spinner Usman Tariq who has been in the news for his unorthodox bowling action. He called him the team’s ‘X factor’.

“I don’t understand why we are talking about his action because in my opinion it is a fair action,” Salman told reporters. “He has been tested twice and he has been cleared. I think there is no problem in his action. Yes, he is the X factor of the team, and where we feel that we need an X factor, we will definitely use him.”

Tariq, who has played three T20 Internationals since his debut against South Africa in November, has been reported twice for a suspected bowling action in the Pakistan Super League. The off-spinner has a very unorthodox action with him pausing near the crease before firing the ball with a side-arm sling shot action.

The 28-year-old claimed two wickets in his second T20 International, against Australia, and Australia batsman Cameron Green – one of his two victims in that match in Lahore – made a chucking gesture after being dismissed as he made his way off.

Former Australian batter Usman Khawaja also defended Tariq after Green’s gesture.

In an Instagram post, Khawaja defended him and said, “There aren’t many things worse than being called a chucker in cricket,” he said in the post. “The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and has been cleared twice.

“Let’s have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions,” he wrote.

Unusual action due to elbow shape

Tariq has tried to explain his action and said that a biological issue is the reason behind his side-arm bowling style.

“There are two corners on my (elbow) which makes it hard for me to straighten,” he said to the National. “That makes confusion for the spectators. I have given two tests at labs in Pakistan. My action was cleared. As you can see from before, in history, when any spinner had allegations (of chucking) against them, they went to the lab. They tried to change their actions and develop the right degrees.

“When I went for the test, within one week, it was cleared. I didn’t get the answer that you have to change your action, or improve the degrees. I was confident about my action because I know that I am not throwing,” said Tariq.

Having decided to boycott their Group A contest against defending champions India over political tensions between the neighbouring nations, Pakistan will have little margin for error in their bid to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Apart from India, the group also contains the United States, who stunned Pakistan via the Super Over in the 2024 edition of the tournament.