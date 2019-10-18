PCB sacks Sarfraz Ahmed as skipper of Test, T20I squads

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sacked Sarfraz Ahmed as skipper in Tests and T20I format on Friday. The decision came ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka starting October 31. Azhar Ali will be replacing him as Test captain whereas Babar Azam will be taking over the T20I captaincy.

The wicketkeeper-batsman led Pakistan recently suffered a humiliating defeat against a second-string Sri Lankan side in the three-T20I series. Under the 32-year-old, Pakistan won four out of 13 Tests, and 29 out of 37 T20Is.

Sarfraz led Pakistan to Champions Trophy 2017 win, their first 50-over win in a global tournament after 1992 World Cup triumph. He also led Pakistan to the top of ICC T20I rankings.