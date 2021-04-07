Pakistan replaces injured Shadab Khan with Zahid Mahmood for T20Is against Zimbabwe

Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood, right, bowls while South Africa's David Miller watches during the 3rd Twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium, in Lahore, Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

The touring Pakistan team has decided to replace injured Shadab Khan with leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe starting in Harare on April 21.

Shadab was ruled out of the twin tours due to a toe injury sustained in the second ODI against South Africa on Sunday.

Opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored a record-breaking 193 in Pakistan’s defeat on Sunday, has also now been included in the national T20 squad and will stay with the side for the T20Is in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zaman also scored a century in the third and final ODI against South Africa on Wednesday.

Zahid was originally named in the two-Test squad against Zimbabwe, while Fakhar was initially named for the ODIs.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said both the changes were approved by the national selection committee on the request of the team management.

Zahid made his T20 debut in the last T20I that Pakistan played against South Africa at home in early March but was surprisingly included only for the two Tests against Zimbabwe.

The members of the Test squad will fly out to join the team mid-April.