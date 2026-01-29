Pakistan registered their first win against Australia in seven years

Pakistan beat Australia for the first time in seven years after they won by 22 runs on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan’s last win against the Kangaroos came in 2018 when they beat the Aussies by 33 runs in Dubai. In this period, there has been one no result in 2019 in Sydney. Apart from that, Pakistan lost on seven occassions including the semifinal of the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

The win came on the back of Saim Ayub’s brilliant all-rounder performance. Electing to bat first against an Australia squad led by makeshift captain Travis Head and including three debutants, Pakistan posted a ‍competitive ⁠168-8 with Ayub (40) top-scoring for them.