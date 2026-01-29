Pakistan registered their first win against Australia in seven years

The win came on the back of Saim Ayub's brilliant all-rounder performance

By: Sports Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jan 29, 2026 08:47 PM IST
Pakistan team in action. (AP photo)
Pakistan beat Australia for the first time in seven years after they won by 22 runs on Thursday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan’s last win against the Kangaroos came in 2018 when they beat the Aussies by 33 runs in Dubai. In this period, there has been one no result in 2019 in Sydney. Apart from that, Pakistan lost on seven occassions including the semifinal of the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

The win came on the back of Saim Ayub’s brilliant all-rounder performance. Electing to bat first against an Australia squad led by makeshift captain Travis Head and including three debutants, Pakistan posted a ‍competitive ⁠168-8 with Ayub (40) top-scoring for them.

Australia managed 146-8 in reply after their number 10 batter Xavier Bartlett produced an unbeaten 34 off 25 balls. Earlier, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan fell for ​a first-ball duck but Ayub and ‌Pakistan captain Salman Agha (39) steadied their innings with a 74-run stand.

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-24) dismissed ​both the batters and went on to claim the wickets of Babar Azam (24) and Usman Khan (18) to restrict Pakistan, who had looked set for a 175-plus total at one stage.

Ayub continued to trouble Australia when the visitors returned to begin their chase. The off-spinner ‌dismissed Matthew Short in his first over and landed a bigger blow in his second, when he ‌removed Head (23), who led Australia as regular skipper Mitchell Marsh arrived late after completing his ‌Big Bash League duties Down Under.

To make matters worse for the tourists, both Matt Renshaw and ‌Mitchell Owen were ‍run ⁠out. Mohammad Nawaz ​effectively sealed the match in Pakistan’s favour when the left-arm spinner cut short Green’s ⁠promising knock of 36 in the 13th ⁠over.

Bartlett smashed two sixes in his entertaining knock, which merely reduced Australia’s margin of defeat. The remaining two matches of the series, ‌a warm-up event for next month’s T20 World Cup, will be played at the ‌same venue on Saturday and Sunday.

(With agency inputs)

