Pakistan equal T20 World Cup record with 18 overs of spin, India set highest WC score vs PAK in Colombo

Pakistan unleashed a unique chain of attack in their marquee Group A fixture against India on Sunday, equalling the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup record with a whopping 18 overs of spin at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
On a slow, spinning surface, Pakistan pulled out a left-field move first up with the ball after opting to field first. Captain Salman Agha, who had bowled only one over in the last nine matches and none in the previous games this World Cup, stepped up first with the new ball. In a clear ploy to play against the egos of India’s opening batters, Agha emerged successful, dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the opening over. Returning from a viral fever setback after eight days, Abhishek fell for his second successive World Cup duck off four deliveries. Pakistan then continued to attack with their newfound spin quintet comprising Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz
Despite a rollicking half-century from opener Ishan Kishan, Pakistan dramatically pulled things back after India stormed to 88 within nine overs. Ayub, who was arguably the pick of the spinners, castled Kishan with a loopy, slower ball that stopped up on length before knocking down a bail.
Returning for a second spell, Ayub dealt huge blows just as India were attempting to switch gears. Ayub dismissed Tilak Varma and the dangerous Hardik Pandya off consecutive deliveries to put India’s waltz on check.
Pakistan eventually reeled in 18 overs of spin, with lead pacer Shaheen Afridi bowling only two overs. Pakistan, however, became the first team to use six spinners in a World Cup game. Incidentally, Pakistan had similarly bowled 18 overs of spin once before in a T20 World Cup match against Australia in 2012, also played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
Most overs of spin by a team in a World Cup match
18 – Pakistan vs Australia, Colombo (RPS) – 2012
18* – Pakistan vs India, Colombo (RPS) – 2026*
Despite the variegated spin charge from Agha’s men, India still managed a challenging 175 for 7 total in 20 overs, led by Kishan’s 40-ball 77. Interestingly, it was still the highest team score for India across nine T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan since 2007, bettering their 160-run chase in Melbourne in 2022.
The ongoing match is also the second time that India and Pakistan are locking horns at the Colombo venue after 14 years since the 2012 World Cup.
