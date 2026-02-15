Pakistan equal T20 World Cup record with 18 overs of spin, India set highest WC score vs PAK in Colombo

IND vs PAK: Pakistan eventually reeled in 18 overs of spin with six bowlers as India set a challenging 175 for 7 total led by Ishan Kishans 40-ball 77 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

By: Sports Desk
3 min readUpdated: Feb 15, 2026 08:54 PM IST
T20 World Cup: Pakistan deployed 18 overs of spin as India recorded their highest score against them in World Cup matches in Colombo. (AP Photo)T20 World Cup: Pakistan deployed 18 overs of spin as India recorded their highest score against them in World Cup matches in Colombo. (AP Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Pakistan unleashed a unique chain of attack in their marquee Group A fixture against India on Sunday, equalling the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup record with a whopping 18 overs of spin at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

FOLLOW LIVE: India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026

On a slow, spinning surface, Pakistan pulled out a left-field move first up with the ball after opting to field first. Captain Salman Agha, who had bowled only one over in the last nine matches and none in the previous games this World Cup, stepped up first with the new ball. In a clear ploy to play against the egos of India’s opening batters, Agha emerged successful, dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the opening over. Returning from a viral fever setback after eight days, Abhishek fell for his second successive World Cup duck off four deliveries. Pakistan then continued to attack with their newfound spin quintet comprising Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz

Despite a rollicking half-century from opener Ishan Kishan, Pakistan dramatically pulled things back after India stormed to 88 within nine overs. Ayub, who was arguably the pick of the spinners, castled Kishan with a loopy, slower ball that stopped up on length before knocking down a bail.

India's Ishan Kishan is bowled out by Pakistan's Saim Ayub during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) India’s Ishan Kishan is bowled out by Pakistan’s Saim Ayub during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan in Colombo. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Record high spinners, joint-most overs

Returning for a second spell, Ayub dealt huge blows just as India were attempting to switch gears. Ayub dismissed Tilak Varma and the dangerous Hardik Pandya off consecutive deliveries to put India’s waltz on check.

Pakistan eventually reeled in 18 overs of spin, with lead pacer Shaheen Afridi bowling only two overs. Pakistan, however, became the first team to use six spinners in a World Cup game. Incidentally, Pakistan had similarly bowled 18 overs of spin once before in a T20 World Cup match against Australia in 2012, also played at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Most overs of spin by a team in a World Cup match

18 – Pakistan vs Australia, Colombo (RPS) – 2012

18* – Pakistan vs India, Colombo (RPS) – 2026*

Story continues below this ad

India record highest World Cup total vs Pakistan

Despite the variegated spin charge from Agha’s men, India still managed a challenging 175 for 7 total in 20 overs, led by Kishan’s 40-ball 77. Interestingly, it was still the highest team score for India across nine T20 World Cup matches against Pakistan since 2007, bettering their 160-run chase in Melbourne in 2022.

The ongoing match is also the second time that India and Pakistan are locking horns at the Colombo venue after 14 years since the 2012 World Cup.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
T20 World Cup | Quick Comment: Ishan Kishan deserves credit for making his own luck even as Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson ran out of it
Ishan Kishan India vs Pakistan
Jason Holder, Shai Hope lead West Indies to dominant nine-wicket win over Nepal and seal Super 8 berth
West Indies' captain Shai Hope plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Nepal and West Indies in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
In a media release, Kumble stated that it would not have been out of place to say that their contributions had shaped Karnataka cricket just as Karnataka cricket had shaped their careersKarnataka stars — all men
KSCA renames two stands at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after Dravid, Kumble and Rangaswamy
Advertisement
Best of Express
Om Birla to represent India as Tarique Rahman takes oath as Bangladesh PM
The government has decided to send Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as India’s representative for the swearing-in ceremony of Tarique Rahman.
Jolt to Congress: Ex-UP minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui rallies behind Akhilesh
Naseemuddin Siddiqui
Anil Kapoor turned down offer to join a political party after Nayak's release: 'I didn't want to treat it as a photo op'
Anil Kapoor reveals he was offered to join a political party after doing Nayak.
When Shah Rukh Khan brought in private plane within an hour at Wasim Akram's request for KKR players: 'Ladke thak jayenge...'
As India and Pakistan are set to face each other at the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, a few comments from bowling legend Wasim Akram about Shah Rukh Khan have resurfaced.
He failed Class 10th, now his Rs 125 'rooftop classroom' has caught the eye of Sridhar Vembu
Despite the noise, Rohit Kumar was determined and won hearts with his simple science lessons
Bryan Johnson is quitting social media for 36 hours; he wants you to join him too
Bryan Johnson announced that he would log off social platforms for 36 hours and urged others to try the same
India vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs PAK
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Weather Pitch Report Live
IND vs PAK
US audacity, not reciprocity
US-India trade deal, India-US trade deal, donald trump, Narendra Modi, trump modi deal, Indo-US trade framework agreement 2026, P Chidambaram, P Chidambaram column, India US business ties, India US trade, India-US reciprocal tariffs 18 percent, Indian express news, current affairs
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
'It all comes down to...': Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares a 'dating tip you didn't ask for, but need'
dating, dating tip, valentines day, Rujuta Diwekar
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Advertisement
Feb 15: Latest News