Pakistan equal T20 World Cup record with 18 overs of spin, India set highest WC score vs PAK in Colombo

T20 World Cup: Pakistan deployed 18 overs of spin as India recorded their highest score against them in World Cup matches in Colombo. (AP Photo)

Pakistan unleashed a unique chain of attack in their marquee Group A fixture against India on Sunday, equalling the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup record with a whopping 18 overs of spin at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

On a slow, spinning surface, Pakistan pulled out a left-field move first up with the ball after opting to field first. Captain Salman Agha, who had bowled only one over in the last nine matches and none in the previous games this World Cup, stepped up first with the new ball. In a clear ploy to play against the egos of India’s opening batters, Agha emerged successful, dismissing Abhishek Sharma in the opening over. Returning from a viral fever setback after eight days, Abhishek fell for his second successive World Cup duck off four deliveries. Pakistan then continued to attack with their newfound spin quintet comprising Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz