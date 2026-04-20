Shanaka draws Pakistan Cricket Board ire for joining IPL after quitting PSL

Sri Lanka’s Dasun Shanaka has become the latest to draw the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) ire for joining an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise after being initially contracted to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The PCB announced on Monday that it has banned Shanaka from playing in the PSL next season.

Shanaka was initially set to turn up for the Lahore Qalandars. He withdrew from the tournament on March 21 this year and was then signed by Rajasthan Royals a day later as a replacement for injured England all-rounder Sam Curran. Shanaka is yet to play a match this season.

“The review concluded that the player’s unilateral withdrawal from the tournament on March 21, 2026, constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The findings indicated that the withdrawal was made on grounds not recognized within the existing contractual framework,” said the PCB in its statement.

Shanaka issued an apology which was included in the board’s statement on Monday. It further said that it took note of “the player’s expressions of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan during the formal hearing” but has taken regulatory action to “maintain the integrity and exclusivity of the League”.

“Effective immediately, Dasun Shanaka has been declared ineligible to participate in the next edition of the Pakistan Super League (HBL PSL 12), scheduled for 2027,” it said.

While Shanaka said that he “deeply regrets” withdrawing from the tournament, he had no intention of joining another league when he did so. “I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans,” he said.

Earlier, Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani was handed a two-year ban from the PSL by the PCB for backing out from playing in the league this season. Muzarabani was signed by Islamabad United for the upcoming PSL season but later decided to pursue an opportunity in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 29-year-old joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a replacement for Mustafizur Rahman for IPL 2026.