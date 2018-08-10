PHOTO: Pakistan PM-elect Imran Khan gifted bat signed by Indian cricket team

Imran Khan (R) presented with a bat by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. (Source: ANI) Imran Khan (R) presented with a bat by Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. (Source: ANI)

Pakistan’s Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan has been gifted a bat signed by the Indian cricket team on Friday. The bat was presented to the former Pakistan cricketer and World Cup winner by the Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria. As per reports on Pakistan media outlet Geo TV, Imran will take oath on August 18.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran, whose party won 116 general seats in the National Assembly elections in the July 25 polls, is slated to become Pakistan’s next prime minister.

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria met Pakistan’s PM designate Imran Khan. pic.twitter.com/1StCZhXQbs — ANI (@ANI) 10 August 2018

Senator Senator Faisal Javed also confirmed that three former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar have been invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. Also invited for the ceremony are members of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup winning team who were Imran’s compatriots.

“I would like to take our government’s OK, take their view, opinion whether I should travel there even if there is a day when I am able to go,” Gavaskar had said on invitation to India Today.

“I just got the invite yesterday, and the invite was from his (Imran’s) office, his party. An official invite in a way hasn’t been there. I would like to travel but whether I would be able to travel is a different matter. And I say this because I have got commitments to do commentary for the second Test starting at Lord’s. As of now from what I gathered the date of the swearing-in is not yet certain.”

“If it is on the 15th (August) I clearly won’t be able to go because it’s my mother’s 93rd birthday, apart from it being India’s Independence day. And the same evening I am going to England to cover the remaining three Test matches,” he had said.

