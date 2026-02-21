No Pakistan players in The Hundred will be a shame, says England captain Harry Brook

England captain Harry Brook said that it would be a “shame” if Pakistani players were snubbed at next month’s auction for The Hundred. According to a recent report from the BBC, Pakistan players could likely be overlooked in the auction process by teams commanding an Indian influence.

Four of the eight teams in The Hundred now have stakes owned by owners of IPL franchises, and they will not bid for any Pakistani players, the BBC reported. It claimed that a player agent had referred to this situation as “an unwritten rule” across leagues with Indian investment.

Brook was retained by the Sunrisers Leeds (formerly known as Northern Superchargers) franchise as the league’s highest-paid player at £465,000. While he led the Superchargers franchise for two seasons before, Brook had stated that he would not be in contention for a leadership role this year.