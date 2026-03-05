Pakistan ‘like a drama series’: Usman Khawaja in disbelief over news of PCB fining players after T20 World Cup exit

Former Australia batter Usman Khawaja said that he was left in disbelief upon hearing that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined players for their performance in the T20 World Cup. Khawaja slammed the PCB for the move, stating that it will only put more pressure on the players instead of inspiring them to perform better next time around.

“I just heard that the Pakistani players got fined after the T20 World Cup,” Khawaja said in a video that he posted on his Instagram handle. “I mean, I didn’t believe it at first. It’s absolutely amazing that the PCB could think this is a good idea. Sorry, I’m laughing because I can’t believe it,” he added.