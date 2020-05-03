Pakistan players deliberately played badly in conspiracy against Younis Khan’s captaincy: Rana Naved

Rana Naved played his last match for Pakistan in February 2010. (File Photo/AFP) Rana Naved played his last match for Pakistan in February 2010. (File Photo/AFP)

Former Pakistan cricket Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has revealed that many players in the team, including some “big names of Pakistani cricket” were in a “conspiracy” against captain Younis Khan in 2009.

Speaking about a series against New Zealand in 2009 on a local television channel, Naved said, “We lost two ODI matches against New Zealand in UAE during 2009 because some of the players involved deliberately did not play well. I sat out that tour. I did not play because I had told Younis Khan that this was the conspiracy against you and that I am also a part of that plot,” as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Naved went on to explain that there were some senior players in the team then who may have had aspirations of being captain themselves, adding that there were “about seven to eight people involved” in the plot.

“This was not a rebellion against Younis Khan. He was a good cricketer, there were no issues except that when he became captain, he became a different person,” he said.

Saying that he will not take names of the players involved, Naved revealed that the players took an oath of allegiance once, saying that they wanted the PCB chairman to reason with Younis Khan. “They said we don’t want him to be removed but we would like the PCB Chairman to reason with Younis Khan as he does not take advice of seniors as captain and does what he feel likes doing,” said Naved.

Naved played nine Tests and picked 18 wickets at an average of 58, but had a more successful ODI career, claiming 110 wickets in 74 ODIs at an average of 29.28 and an economy rate of 5.57. He played his last match for Pakistan in February 2010.

