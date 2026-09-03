One of the dropped Pakistan players refuses to turn up for a meeting with King Charles

One of the Pakistan players who has been dropped from the squad for the third Test against England and asked to return home had refused to turn up for the team’s meeting with King Charles. According to a report in The Telegraph, the seven discarded players were told to assemble at the Clarence House to meet the King, but one of them refused to turn up in protest of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to send him back home mid-way through the tour.

Pakistan’s tour of England has created plenty of stir. Following successive innings defeats, the PCB stepped in and made sweeping changes to the squad sending back seven players and also axing the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. In their place, white-ball coach Mike Hesson has stepped in for the third Test starting next week.