One of the dropped Pakistan players refuses to turn up for a meeting with King Charles

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
One of the Pakistan players who has been dropped from the squad for the third Test against England and asked to return home had refused to turn up for the team’s meeting with King Charles. According to a report in The Telegraph, the seven discarded players were told to assemble at the Clarence House to meet the King, but one of them refused to turn up in protest of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s decision to send him back home mid-way through the tour.
Pakistan’s tour of England has created plenty of stir. Following successive innings defeats, the PCB stepped in and made sweeping changes to the squad sending back seven players and also axing the head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. In their place, white-ball coach Mike Hesson has stepped in for the third Test starting next week.
On Tuesday, the Pakistan team met the King at Clarence House with PCB chair Mohsin Naqvi also part of the group. And according to The Telegraph, thanks to the diktat put by the PCB that mandated even the players who have been dropped to be present, an awkward atmosphere persisted during the event. One of the reasons why the PCB compelled the axed players to turn up for the meeting is with their replacements not yet flown to England, a small contingent in attendance to meet the King would have made for an embarrassing situation.
The Telegraph reported that among the players who were dropped Four of the exiles, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Muhammad Awais Zafar, attended the event, but it didn’t name the one who refused to turn up. While the players initially had second thoughts on attending the event, the report says they did so on the insistence of the PCB. The report stated that captain Babar Azam presented a signed bat to the King while Naqvi, who also happens to be the interior minister for Pakistan, also presented a gift.
Whenever a cricket team tours England for Test series, it is a common practice for the visiting teams to meet the Royal family. Since the beginning of the tour, Pakistan has run into controversies for different reasons. During the Lord’s Test, Pakistan even threatened not to take the field after lunch on Day 1 after Sky Sports aired an interview with former Pakistan captain Imran Khan’s sons.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.