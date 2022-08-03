scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Pakistan pick young Naseem Shah in place of Hasan Ali for Netherlands tour and Asia Cup

There has been no word on how serious the injury is but chief selector, Muhammad Wasim said Afridi would remain in both squads and rehab under the supervision of the team trainer and physio.

By: PTI |
August 3, 2022 3:28:49 pm
Uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah has replaced out-of-form fast bowler Hasan Ali . (File)

Uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah has replaced out-of-form fast bowler Hasan Ali in Pakistan’s squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Netherlands and the Asia Cup in UAE. The Pakistani selectors have also retained leading bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi in both the squads although he missed the second Test recently in Sri Lanka due to an injury.

There has been no word on how serious the injury is but chief selector, Muhammad Wasim said Afridi would remain in both squads and rehab under the supervision of the team trainer and physio. Pakistani selectors also ignored the scoring feats of batsman Shan Masood although he was part of the Test squad in Sri Lanka.

“We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach,” Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

“Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...Premium
Explained: Why is a Chinese ‘spy ship’ heading for a Sri Lank...
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...Premium
Sajjid Chinoy: No free lunch when hit by global shock; defending Rupee ha...
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with TaiwanPremium
Explained: India’s One-China stand and relations with Taiwan
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous IndiaPremium
A translation revolution for an inclusive, prosperous India

“Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.” The training camp for the players will be held in Lahore from August 6 to 11 during which they will also play two 50-over matches.

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday. T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on August 22. The ODI series against the Netherlands will be held from August 16 to 21, while the T20 Asia Cup is scheduled in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Squads:

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup-Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 03:28:49 pm

Most Popular

1

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei

2

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

3

Supreme Court collegium meets on next CJI, new postings

4

On Kanyakumari to Kashmir skateboard expedition, Kerala man dies in road mishap in Haryana

5

Delhi Confidential: A unique problem in the court of CJI N V Ramana

Featured Stories

English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
English footballer’s celebration of victory in Wembley brought a moment o...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
President Joe Biden scores a few points at home, but Zawahiri's presence ...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: All about three PILs that have raised hackles of Jharkhand's H...
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
Explained: What is Haryana's Cheerag scheme for EWS students?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
As Amit Shah visits Bengaluru today, a familiar buzz: Will he wield the axe?
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
It is Hooda’s Congress: Kuldeep Bishnoi on his way to BJP, AICC in-charge...
‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Court

Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, set to join BJP tomorrow

Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns from Haryana Assembly, set to join BJP tomorrow

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

Here are all the ways China’s hitting back against Pelosi’s Taiwan trip

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Opinion

SC verdict on PMLA is problematic

Premium
Music album, meal for 5 lakh supporters: Birthday bash for ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah today

Music album, meal for 5 lakh supporters: Birthday bash for ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah today

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Explained: India's One-China stand and relations with Taiwan

Premium
ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders
Yes Bank-DHFL case

ED attaches assets worth Rs 415 crore from arrested builders

One word a day – Astrobee
UPSC Essentials

One word a day – Astrobee

Premium
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
Bullet Train review

Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Why diabetics need protein in their diet

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Shushila devi, Vijay kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur, CWG 2022, PHotos of Shushila devi, cWG 2022 photos
CWG 2022 | In Pics: Shushila Devi bags silver, Vijay Kumar clinches bronze and Harjinder Kaur wins bronze on Day 4 for India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 03: Latest News