Pakistan pick young Naseem Shah in place of Hasan Ali for Netherlands tour and Asia Cup

Uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah has replaced out-of-form fast bowler Hasan Ali in Pakistan’s squads for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Netherlands and the Asia Cup in UAE. The Pakistani selectors have also retained leading bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi in both the squads although he missed the second Test recently in Sri Lanka due to an injury.

There has been no word on how serious the injury is but chief selector, Muhammad Wasim said Afridi would remain in both squads and rehab under the supervision of the team trainer and physio. Pakistani selectors also ignored the scoring feats of batsman Shan Masood although he was part of the Test squad in Sri Lanka.

“We have only made changes that were necessary. Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach,” Chief selector Muhammad Wasim said.

“Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah. He is express fast and can give further impetus to the fast bowling department, which already boasts Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.

“Naseem has not played any international white-ball cricket, but he has demonstrated with the red-ball that he is an attacking option with good pace and controlled swing.” The training camp for the players will be held in Lahore from August 6 to 11 during which they will also play two 50-over matches.

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday. T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on August 22. The ODI series against the Netherlands will be held from August 16 to 21, while the T20 Asia Cup is scheduled in the UAE from August 27 to September 11.

Squads:

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs – Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Zahid Mehmood.

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup-Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.