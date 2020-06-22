Three Pakistan players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of England tour

Shadab Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: Reuters) Shadab Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: Reuters)

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Monday that three players, namely Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, have tested positive for Covid-19 from their squad of 29 players for the tour of England.

“The PCB medical panel is in contact with the three who have been advised to immediately go into self-isolation,” said the PCB in a statement.

“The other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. Their results are expected at some stage on Tuesday.”

As it stands, the Pakistan squad of 26 players and 14 officials is due to take a 80-seater chartered flight to London where they will spend 14 days in quarantine at an isolated base camp before moving to Manchester.

The players will be tested twice for Covid-19, once before they board the flight to London, and again once upon landing in the UK.

Pakistan will play three Tests and three T20Is during their tour of England. The final itinerary is expected to be announced later this week.

Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi tested positive for the virus that has claimed more than 467,000 lives so far.

