Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Pakistan pacer Rauf has virus on eve of hometown Test

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Rauf was in isolation

By: AP | Islamabad |
March 1, 2022 9:16:52 pm
Australia is scheduled to tour Pakistan after 24 years for three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I. The first Test will be played in Rawalpindi from March 4. (File)

Pakistan suffered another setback when fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the first test against Australia on Friday.

Rauf was in contention to make his test debut in his Rawalpindi hometown after fast bowler Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the first test due to injuries they picked up in the Pakistan Super League last week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Rauf was in isolation on Tuesday.

In his absence, one of the reserve fast bowlers, Mohammad Abbas and Naseem Shah, was in contention to face Australia alongside Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim.

