Pakistan pacer Mohammad Hasnain becomes youngest to claim T20I hat-trick

Pakistan fast-bowler Mohammad Hasnain on Saturday became the youngest cricketer to take a hat-trick in Twenty20 Interntaional during the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lahore.

Playing just his second T20I, the Pakistani cricketer took three wickets in three balls across two spells. Hasnain became only the second Pakistan bowler after teammate Faheem Ashraf to register a hat-trick in the game’s shortest format.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made a breezy 22-ball 32 on T20I debut, was pinned on the pads by a pinpoint yorker, skipper Dasun Shanaka holed out to long-on, and Shehan Jayasuriya was hurried for pace, splicing to Ahmed Shehzad in the covers.

His hat-trick, the ninth in men’s T20Is, hauled Sri Lanka back in at the end of their innings, and, having looked like they might breach 180 at one point, the tourists finished on 165/5.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 15.6 lbw ☝️🏼

Dasun Shanaka 18.1 ☝️🏼

Shehan Jayasuriya, 18.2 — Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, meet the new hat-trick hero of Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain

Eighth-ranked Sri Lanka upset top-ranked Pakistan with a 64-run victory as they dismissed the hosts Pakistan for 101. Danushka Gunathilaka smashed a career-best 57 off 38 balls after Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed opted to field, hoping Sri Lanka bowlers would struggle later because of dew.