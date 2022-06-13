scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Pakistan overtake India in the latest ICC ODI Rankings

Courtesy of a clean sweep against West Indies at home, Pakistan have risen to number 4 in the latest ICC ODI Rankings.

By: Sports Desk Written by Sports Desk |
June 13, 2022 7:00:57 pm
PAK cricket rankingPakistan cricket team after winning the series 3-0 against West Indies. (Courtesy: Twitter/PCB)

Pakistan have jumped to the fourth spot in the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC on Monday. This was after the men in green emerged victorious in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies at home.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Babar Azam and co. occupied the fifth spot when the series against the Windies began and a three-nil clean sweep resulted in a jump which also means pipping India, who last played ODI against West Indies at home in February, and remain at the fourth spot. Pakistan have 106 rating points in the kitty, one more than India.

Pakistan have had the third-best W/L ratio in the format (2.2) since the 2019 World Cup, only behind New Zealand (9.0) and Scotland (2.3).

Apart from the series defeat in England, they have enjoyed a good run in the format over the last couple of years. They recently also beat Australia 2-1 in the home ODI series, a first between the two sides in Pakistan since 1988.

Captain Babar Azam has been instrumental to the success of his team. He recently became the first batter to score three consecutive ODI tons twice, having previously achieved the feat in 2016 as well.

Pakistan are next scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands, starting on August 16 this year in Hazelaarweg.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA
IND vs SA: Henrich fifty gives Proteas solid 2-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 13: Latest News