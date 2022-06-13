Pakistan overtake India in the latest ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan have jumped to the fourth spot in the latest ODI rankings released by the ICC on Monday. This was after the men in green emerged victorious in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against West Indies at home.

Babar Azam and co. occupied the fifth spot when the series against the Windies began and a three-nil clean sweep resulted in a jump which also means pipping India, who last played ODI against West Indies at home in February, and remain at the fourth spot. Pakistan have 106 rating points in the kitty, one more than India.

Pakistan have had the third-best W/L ratio in the format (2.2) since the 2019 World Cup, only behind New Zealand (9.0) and Scotland (2.3).

Apart from the series defeat in England, they have enjoyed a good run in the format over the last couple of years. They recently also beat Australia 2-1 in the home ODI series, a first between the two sides in Pakistan since 1988.

Captain Babar Azam has been instrumental to the success of his team. He recently became the first batter to score three consecutive ODI tons twice, having previously achieved the feat in 2016 as well.

Pakistan are next scheduled to play a three-match ODI series in the Netherlands, starting on August 16 this year in Hazelaarweg.