Pakistan opener Shan Masood says England still a strong side despite defeat to West Indies

Pakistan opener Shan Masood does not want to read too much into England’s four-wicket defeat against the West Indies in the first Test, saying losing just a match does not make them a weak side.

England lost the opening Test by four wickets on Sunday at an empty Rose Bowl in Southampton, the first international cricket match after the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is the first competitive match for both teams after nearly three months and I think the rustiness was evident in the home side. But I think they (England) have a lot of strong reserves to draw up from,” Masood said.

“When Joe Root returns to the side as captain, the batting will also be more stable,” he said on Tuesday.

Pakistan are currently in England to play a three-match Test series starting on August 5.

The 30-year-old Masood said it would be a mistake to think that England are a weak side since they lost to the West Indies and that Pakistan can beat them.

“England have a lot of experience and strength in their squad who have yet to play. And their top batting is also not brittle as some people believe. Don’t forget these same batsmen scored runs in South Africa when England won the Test series.”

He also does not only see pacer Jofra Archer as the only threat in the upcoming Test series in England and said the Pakistani batsmen will be tested by all the English bowlers.

“England have a great reserve of pace bowlers. Archer is not the only one to worry about as a opener but the remaining bowlers will also pose serious challenges in their own English conditions,” he said.

Masood has been in prolific form for Pakistan in their last three Test series against Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, even scoring back to back hundreds against the latter two teams this year.

The left-handed batsman also felt that regardless of the fact that bowlers cannot apply saliva to the ball in these COVID-19 times, batting would remain a test in English conditions.

“So many factors come into play, the overhead weather, the pitches, the duke ball etc. In England the role of openers is very important but in these conditions as a batsman you need to ensure you punish the bad balls.

“You are always likely to get that one good ball which will get you out no matter how long you bat for. So it is imperative to play with an intent to score runs, not just defend.”

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja believes left-handed batsman Fawad Alam deserves to be given a second chance to revive his Test career in the upcoming series against England to be played in a bio-secure environment.

Ramiz said Alam, 34, had been waiting in the wings for long to have a second crack at Test cricket.

“I think the way he (Alam) has performed consistently in domestic cricket, he deserves a chance now as age is not on his side,” Ramiz said while answering fans’ questions in a live YouTube session.

“I think they should play Fawad Alam because he has been waiting in the wings with the team. If they hold on for longer, age might start becoming a factor because your reflexes start to slow down. He should definitely get one chance in this Test series,” he added.

Pakistan will square off in a three-match Test series against England, starting August 5 at Manchester.

Alam represented Pakistan in only three Test matches, piling 250 runs at an average of 41.66. His last Test was against New Zealand at Dunedin way back in 2009.

But Alam’s Test chances brightened up after middle-order batsman, Haris Sohail had pulled out of the England tour due to family reasons.

Alam, who scored a century on his Test debut back in July, 2009 against Sri Lanka at Colombo, has appeared in 38 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals between 2010 and 2015.

