Pakistan needs captains like MS Dhoni, says Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal said a big farewell match should be organized for MS Dhoni. (File Photo/AFP)

MS Dhoni’s special quality was that he took the team along with him and did not think of his individual record, said Kamran Akmal. He added that Pakistan needs such captains because captains playing for themselves are harmful for the team.

Akmal told a Pakistani media channel: “MS Dhoni was a player who took the team along. Captaincy is very easy, (if you think) you’ll do captaincy to secure your place in the team, whether the team wins or losses, you have no concern. But Dhoni had this speciality — he was building the team, and his own performance was also world-class. The players he created, they are still No.1. He only wanted to do good for his country.”

Dhoni should get a huge farewell because a cricketer like him comes along only once in a generation, Akmal added, echoing Inzamam ul Haq.

Akmal also stated that Pakistan also needs captains like MS Dhoni to take their cricket forward. He said that captains playing to secure their own spots in the team, such as is seen nowadays, is harmful for the team.

“Such captains are required in Pakistan. We have seen Inzi bhai and Younis bhai, how they have carried the team along. Nowadays, you see that they are playing for their own positions, to secure their spots and they have no concern whether the team wins or not. Such things are harmful for any country’s team,” he said.

