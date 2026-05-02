Pakistan’s Mohammad Ali invokes Rahul Dravid’s words after Islamabad United enter PSL final

Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Mohammad Ali has invoked former Indian captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s words to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the team’s two-run win over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League’s Eliminator 2.

The Kingsmen marched into the PSL final with a narrow two-run win over United. After Ali’s penultimate over, where 22 runs were scored, pacer Hunain Shah defended six runs in the final over.

“It’s very difficult to put this moment into words. I’m completely speechless after bowling such a poor over. All the credit goes to Hunain-the way he bowled the final over, kept his composure, and held his nerve till the last ball was outstanding. I was a bit down after my over, but I always believed in him because of how brilliantly he has bowled throughout the tournament. Well, I’m really proud of him because the game in which he bowled the last over against Peshawar Zalmi, he had to save 14 runs, but he was unable to save those 14 runs. And today, I think that it’s his hard work and the great Rahul Dravid says ‘luck always comes to those who really work hard’,” Ali told the host broadcaster after his team’s win.