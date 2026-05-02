Pakistan’s Mohammad Ali invokes Rahul Dravid’s words after Islamabad United enter PSL final

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Hyderabad Kingsmen pacer Mohammad Ali has invoked former Indian captain and coach Rahul Dravid’s words to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the team’s two-run win over Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League’s Eliminator 2.
The Kingsmen marched into the PSL final with a narrow two-run win over United. After Ali’s penultimate over, where 22 runs were scored, pacer Hunain Shah defended six runs in the final over.
“It’s very difficult to put this moment into words. I’m completely speechless after bowling such a poor over. All the credit goes to Hunain-the way he bowled the final over, kept his composure, and held his nerve till the last ball was outstanding. I was a bit down after my over, but I always believed in him because of how brilliantly he has bowled throughout the tournament. Well, I’m really proud of him because the game in which he bowled the last over against Peshawar Zalmi, he had to save 14 runs, but he was unable to save those 14 runs. And today, I think that it’s his hard work and the great Rahul Dravid says ‘luck always comes to those who really work hard’,” Ali told the host broadcaster after his team’s win.
In 2024, post India’s win over Bangladesh in the Super 8 stage in T20 World Cup, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya had recalled Dravid’s support and motivating words to him during a tough phase.
Pandya, who ended up with 144 runs and 11 wickets during India’s title triumph, had played a 27-ball knock of 50 runs and taken a wicket against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup encounter and had spoken about Dravid’s support.
“I was speaking to our coach Rahul sir (Dravid) and he said ‘Luck comes to people who work hard’ and that has stuck with me for a long time. We have played really good cricket. More than anything we have stuck together and executed our plans,” Pandya had said post India’s win.
In the second Eliminator of PSL, Hyderabad Kingsmen posted a total of 186 for 5 in 20 overs with Usman Khan playing a 30-ball knock of 61 runs. Chasing the target, Islamabad United fell short by two runs as Hunain Shah defended six runs off the last over of United innings. After the end of the 18th over, Hyderabad needed 28 runs off 12 balls with four wickets in hand before Ali gave away 22 runs in the penultimate over.
With United needing six runs off the last over for the win, Hunain only gave away one run off the first three deliveries of his over before removing Faheem Ashraf off the fourth ball of the over. Hunain gave away one two runs off the next two balls as Hyderabad won by two runs.
“I wanted to keep belief in my abilities. I thought if we got Faheem out, the job would be easier for us. My focus was on execution. When I came to bowl the last over, I told captain Marnus (Labuschagne) we don’t have a margin. I will bowl six yorkers and I went with the plan. Feeling really good, thanks to God. Different players have stepped up and won Player of the Match and that has been the reason for our success,” Hunain Shah said after the win.
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