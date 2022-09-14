Pakistan middle order needs to be changed for T20 World Cup: Inzamam ul Haq

Former Pakistan skipper and national selector Inzamam ul Haq has said that team captain Babar Azam’s form should not be a concern but It’s the struggling middle order which needs to be changed for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, which starts from October 16.

“Yes, it has been after a long time that Babar Azam did not score in a tournament. He’s a big player and can get back his form but the biggest concern for Pakistan should be the middle order which did not work for the team. The middle order needs to be changed. Australia (as world cup host) will be a different ball game and selectors must take this into consideration when they pick the team for the T20 World Cup,” Inzy told reporters in Pakistan.

Pakistan suffered two consecutive defeats in the Asia cup at the hands of Sri Lanka on Friday and Sunday night. On Being asked about players who can be added to the squad, the Pakistan batting great said, “I think Shan Masood and Sharjeel (Khan) and Shoaib Malik should be in the team, especially in the middle order.”

Sri Lankan batsmen Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, (third left), and Pathum Nissanka leave the field with Pakistan players at the end of the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

However, responding to a question on Shoaib Malik’s allegations of ‘liking and disliking culture’ in the Pakistan team, Inzamam said, “Such allegations have been there in the past and will continue in the future as well. We must understand that selection is not a one-man decision, there is a team of selectors who take a call.” Malik, who was dropped after the last T20 world cup, had posted a cryptic tweet which has been interpreted as a comment on his non-selection for Asia Cup. “When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest…” tweeted Malik after Pakistan lost to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final.

– When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Allah always helps the honest… — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) September 11, 2022

Soon, former Pakistan wicket-keeper and Malik’s team-mate replied to Malik with a tweet that ended with a smiley: “Ustad G …don’t be this much honest”

The Babar Azam-led Pakistan team’s first match of the T20 World cup 2022 will be held on 23th October against India at 7:00 pm(IST) in Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.