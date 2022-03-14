Pakistan lose opener early after Australia declare at 556/9

Mitchell Swepson ran out Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique after Australia finally declared its first innings at 556/9 on the third morning of the second Test on Monday.

Swepson bowled one over in his test debut before he knocked the stumps at the strikers end from backward point as Shafique 13 called ImamulHaq for a run which was never there and the batter was left well short of his crease.

Imam who scored centuries in each innings in the drawn first test was unbeaten on 20 and Azhar Ali was 4 not out as Pakistan reaching 381 at the lunch interval.

Pakistan still needs 319 runs to avoid the follow on on a wicket which is expected to assist spinners.

Just like in the first Test offspinner Nathan Lyon came into the attack as early as in the eighth over and 28-year-old legspinner Swepson also bowled four overs before lunch with occasional deliveries already turning off the slow wicket.

Earlier skipper Pat Cummins 34 not out grinded Pakistan bowlers for another nine overs and added a rapid 51 runs after Australias resumed Day 3 on 505/8.

Despite losing Mitchell Starc 28 off the second ball which gave Shaheen Afridi 195 his first wicket of the innings Cummins and Swepson 15 not outscored freely against both spinners Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali.

Cummins lofted two sixes off leftarm spinner Nauman who shared the bulk of Pakistans 189 overs and ended up with 1134 off his 48 overs.

Cummins ended Pakistans pain of fielding for more than two full days in the most favourable batting conditions when he lofted Sajid over midwicket for a six before declaring the innings Sajid bowled the most overs in the innings and picked up 216/7 off his 57 overs.

Pakistan-born Usman Khawaja 160 had scored a century for Australia in the city where his family hails from and Alex Carey 93 and Steve Smith 72 scored half-centuries as Pakistan toiled for more than six sessions on a slow and low bouncy wicket.