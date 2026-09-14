Pakistan lose 11 WTC points, fined 50% match fee after England whitewash

Pakistan's head coach Mike Hesson, center, raises a hand while speaking to the team during a cricket nets session in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Pakistan were docked 11 World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 50 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston. Pakistan were found to be 11 overs short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into account in the final Test, which England won by eight wickets.

The points deduction has further hurt Pakistan’s campaign in the ongoing WTC cycle. They remain at the bottom of the standings in ninth place, with their points percentage dropping to 4.63 following the penalty.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Allahudien Palekar and fourth umpire Russell Warren. Match referee Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel imposed the sanction.