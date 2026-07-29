PAK legend backs Rohit, Kohli to play 2027 World Cup: ‘Age shouldn’t be a factor’

While their futures in the ODI side remain under a cloud, India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have found firm backing from legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas.

The former Pakistan skipper, renowned as the ‘Asian Bradman’, backed Kohli and Rohit to spearhead India’s batting at the ODI World Cup next year, slated to be held in Africa. Apprehensions have been raised in the cricketing circles in India as Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 39 during the World Cup.

While Kohli remains supremely agile and fit, Abbas cautioned Rohit to work closely on his fitness. The 79-year-old, however, said India will benefit from the experience of the duo who have appeared together in the last three World Cups since 2015.