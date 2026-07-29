PAK legend backs Rohit, Kohli to play 2027 World Cup: ‘Age shouldn’t be a factor’

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While their futures in the ODI side remain under a cloud, India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have found firm backing from legendary Pakistan batter Zaheer Abbas.
The former Pakistan skipper, renowned as the ‘Asian Bradman’, backed Kohli and Rohit to spearhead India’s batting at the ODI World Cup next year, slated to be held in Africa. Apprehensions have been raised in the cricketing circles in India as Rohit will be 40 and Kohli 39 during the World Cup.
While Kohli remains supremely agile and fit, Abbas cautioned Rohit to work closely on his fitness. The 79-year-old, however, said India will benefit from the experience of the duo who have appeared together in the last three World Cups since 2015.
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“Both are very, very good in terms of skill and, given their experience, I don’t see any reason why they should not play the World Cup. Age should not be a factor as long as they are fit and continue scoring runs,” Abbas was quoted as saying by PTI in a Pakistani television channel.
While Kohli endured a subdued run in the recent England series that India lost 1-2, Rohit sparkled with his 34th ODI century amid rumours of his retirement during the final match of the series. Chasing a record score of 388 against England at Lord’s, Rohit became the first Indian ODI centurion at the venue, smashing 138 off 110 deliveries.
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Rohit also became only the second man to smash eight centuries in the ODI format in England, second only to Joe Root.
“I watched Rohit score a hundred against England, and it is still a pleasure to watch him bat. He plays so effortlessly and with such sweet timing,” Zaheer said.
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