Pakistan last country that should lecture on how to treat minorities: Mohammad Kaif lashes out at Imran Khan’s ‘minority’ remark

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif lashed out at the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on his remarks of showing India how to treat minorities with respect. Imran Khan’s remarks came after Naseeruddin Shah’s recent comments about fearing for his children in ‘today’s’ India.

Addressing an event on Saturday, Khan had said, “We have to help our minorities and protect them as Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah laid emphasis on granting equal rights to minorities. If justice is not given to the weak, this only leads to an uprising. The people of East Pakistan were not given their rights and this was the main reason behind the creation of Bangladesh. We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens.”

Reacting to Khan’s statement on Tuesday, Kaif lashed out on Twitter and said, “There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now. On the other hand, minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities.”

Naseeruddin Shah himself had reacted on Khan’s comments saying, “I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves.”

The veteran actor Shah caused an uproar in the country with his video interview with Karwan-e-Mohabbat India where he said, “It will be very difficult to capture this djinn back into the bottle again. There is complete impunity for those who take law into their own hands…I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, ‘Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?’ they will have no answer. It worries me that I don’t see the situation improving anytime soon.”