Pakistan’s Junaid Khan explains ‘silent protest’ after World Cup snub

After Mohammad Amir was named in the Pakistan World Cup squad in Junaid Khan's place, he had posted a picture of himself on Twitter standing with tape on his mouth, with the caption, “I dont want to say anything. Truth is bitter."

Pakistan initially selected Junaid Khan in their probable World Cup squad but then left him out when the final squad was selected. (File Photo/Reuters)

Pakistan pacer Junaid Khan, who was left out of the World Cup squad despite initially being named in a squad of probables, has finally spoken out about his reaction in the aftermath of that snub.

After Mohammad Amir was named in the final squad in Junaid Khan’s place, he had posted a picture of himself on Twitter standing with tape on his mouth, with the caption, “I don’t want to say anything. Truth is bitter. (Sach karwa hotha hai).” He had later deleted that tweet.

“When I was highly frustrated with the treatment rendered to me by the team management, I posted a picture of mine on social media, as a token of soft protest. I was highly let down and was in huge pain, but no one from the PCB contacted me. A number of my fans and followers contacted me and convinced me to remove the post as it will bring bad name to the country, so I removed it,” Junaid was quoted as saying by The Nation.

A screenshot of Junaid Khan’s deleted post

“I had countless offers in England to play full-time league cricket, but I always put Pakistan way ahead of my personal ambitions. As a Pakhtoon, I reacted somewhat not in suitable way and I do agree with that, but if one puts himself in my place, he will understand the problem I had been facing,” he also said.

Further, Junaid said that he is ready to raise his hand to fill the void left by the exits of Amir (only Tests) and Wahab Riaz. He said he is ready to be Pakistan’s strike pace bowler, something he said the team badly needs.

