‘India won Champions Trophy because they played well’: Salman Ali Agha on Pakistan’s ‘advantage’ in T20 World Cup

Pakistan playing all their 2026 T20 World Cup matches in Colombo is an advantage but they will still have to play good cricket to win the trophy, captain Salman Ali Agha has said. The 2009 champions will be playing all their matches at two stadiums in Colombo – the R Premadasa Stadium and the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

This is after India, Pakistan and ICC agreed upon a hybrid model for tournaments hosted by either countries until 2027. It means that matches involving Pakistan in tournaments hosted by India will be played at neutral venues and vice versa. The latter was the case for the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan, with India playing all their matches in Dubai and ultimately winning the tournament. Agha said that while staying in the same hotel throughout the tournament is an advantage, India had won the 2025 Champions Trophy because they played well.