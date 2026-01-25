‘India won Champions Trophy because they played well’: Salman Ali Agha on Pakistan’s ‘advantage’ in T20 World Cup

Pakistan will be playing all their matches in two grounds in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and captain Salman Ali Agha said that staying in the same hotel throughout the T20 World Cup will be an advantage for the side over other teams.

google-preferred-btn
Agha said that while staying in the same hotel throughout the tournament is an advantage, India had won the 2025 Champions Trophy because they played well. (AP Photo)Agha said that while staying in the same hotel throughout the tournament is an advantage, India had won the 2025 Champions Trophy because they played well. (AP Photo)

Pakistan playing all their 2026 T20 World Cup matches in Colombo is an advantage but they will still have to play good cricket to win the trophy, captain Salman Ali Agha has said. The 2009 champions will be playing all their matches at two stadiums in Colombo – the R Premadasa Stadium and the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

This is after India, Pakistan and ICC agreed upon a hybrid model for tournaments hosted by either countries until 2027. It means that matches involving Pakistan in tournaments hosted by India will be played at neutral venues and vice versa. The latter was the case for the 2025 Champions Trophy hosted by Pakistan, with India playing all their matches in Dubai and ultimately winning the tournament. Agha said that while staying in the same hotel throughout the tournament is an advantage, India had won the 2025 Champions Trophy because they played well.

“It is an advantage, the other teams will be travelling and staying in different hotels, playing at different grounds. We also will be playing different grounds in Colombo but will be staying at the same hotel. But that doesn’t mean that we can win even if we don’t play good cricket,” said Agha in a press conference in which Pakistan announced their squad for the T20 World Cup.

“India played well there, that is why they won. We also have to do the same, only then will we win. But yes, there is definitely an advantage.”

Questions remain over participation

Pakistan’s participation in the T20 World Cup remains in doubt, though, with Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi saying that the country’s government will decide if the team will play or not. Aaqib Javed, the former fast bowler who is the PCB Director High Performance and member men’s national selection committee reiterated in the press conference on Sunday that they will wait for the Pakistan government’s decision in the matter.

“We are selectors and our job is to select the team. We havent announced it too far in advance, (January) 30th was the deadline. The government has to decide, there is nothing I can say about that. The chairman has said that the government will decide so definitely we will wait for their decision,” said Javed.

Naqvi had said that the Pakistan government will decide if the PCB is to send the team for the T20 World Cup or not after the International Cricket Council (ICC) decide to drop Bangladesh from the tournament due to the latter’s refusal to travel to India.  The ICC in turn could slap heavy sanctions on Pakistan if they don’t play in the T20 World Cup, including suspension of all bilateral series, denial of No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for foreign players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and exclusion from the Asia Cup.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
Saina Nehwal: The relentless force who redefined Indian badminton
Saina wasn’t the quickest on her feet, nor was she exceptionally tall. But until her knees gave out, her work rate was ferocious. (Reuters Photo)
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
On wife’s birthday, how routine train journey turned fatal for maths teacher
Anil Kumar Singh (left), 58, father of Alok Kumar Singh, the victim of the stabbing incident at Malad station, reacts as the family members bring in the body of Alok Singh, at Kurar in Mumbai on 25 January 2026. Express photo by SankhadeepBanerjee.
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Indian-origin man gunned down in Burnaby amid suspected gang links
Mohanlal rose to superstardom with a film that was rejected by Mammootty; it was shot in 32 days on a Rs 40 lakh budget
Although Malayalam cinema was sceptical about the movie, since it was helmed by a "flop director" and the notion that people wouldn't like seeing Mohanlal in such an avatar, the film opened to universally positive reviews after the first show itself.
From engineering dropout to fearless air hero, Diljit Dosanjh brings IAF braveheart to life in Border 2
Diljit Dosanjh plays Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in Border 2.
'The nihilist penguin': why this Werner Herzog documentary clip is taking over internet years later
In the viral clip, Herzog is heard observing that all the penguins are moving toward the open water, except for one
American rock climber Alex Honnold scales Taipei 101 without safety gear, video stuns internet: 'Truly insane historical moment'
The climb was streamed live on Netflix with a 10-second delay
ICC threatens Pakistan with sanctions: No bilateral series, Asia Cup exclusion, no NOCs for PSL overseas players 
T20 World Cup: If Pakistan follows a similar path to Bangladesh and decides not to participate in the tournament, the ICC could impose sanctions.
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score
IND vs NZ 3rd T20 Live Cricket Score: Sanju Samson will be in focus for India vs New Zealand in Guwahati. (AP Photo)
Money spent on Davos holidays could be used to clean up our cities
davos meeting 2026
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
From regenerating limbs to intimidating predators: 10 animals with real superpowers
Archer fish
Motorola Signature review: The ‘luxe’ smartphone that combines conventional and unconventional elements
Motorola Signature
Advertisement
Jan 25: Latest News