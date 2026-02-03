‘Pakistan’s decision could fracture and weaken international cricket, as franchise cricket advances and strengthens’ – Michael Atherton

The uncertainty can lead to JioStar using this episode to leverage of all this uncertainty to push down prices in the future, which will hit the less financially secure countries, the former England captain claimed

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 3, 2026 04:15 PM IST
PakistanPakistan team in action. (FILE photo)
Make us preferred source on Google
The ripple effect of Pakistan boycotting its India fixture at the T20 World Cup, could be felt by all of international cricket, beyond the two feeding countries. Linking the possibly cancelled game with broadcast money that it yields, Michael Atherton predicted grim tidings for the sport, writing in The Times.
While India and Pakistan are tangled deeply in political turmoil, it is the financial consequences that could cause a domino destructive effect on all of cricket. “The game and the players are being used for political ends,” former England captain Michael Atherton told The Times. “The financial consequences for the broadcasters, and, therefore, in turn, for the game will be substantial in the immediate term as the India v Pakistan game is the most lucrative of any in world cricket,” he further continued.
Atherton’s fears surrounded the pegging down on future broadcast deals. “JioStar is likely to use the leverage of all this uncertainty to push down prices in the future, which will hit the less financially secure countries (basically all but India, England and Australia) including Pakistan,” he said.
The marquee faceoff, even if it’s gotten predictably one-sided and soporific, still evokes interest at ICC events. But more crucially, the revenues earned are diverted to other boards, including vulnerable ones like West Indies, New Zealand, South Africa, and other nations. Atherton foresaw a situation where the disappearance of this laborious but lucrative tie, will reduce share of the pie extended to nations, outside of Big 3. While Pakistan might (or might not) have crunched its numbers before pulling this stunt, it sends all of cricket into a tailspin.
“The international game continues to fracture and weaken, as franchise cricket advances and strengthens,” Atherton said.
In Australia, The Age, claimed that each game between India and Pakistan staged from 2023-2027, as part of the US$3 billion deal between the ICC and host broadcaster JioStar, had an estimated value of around US$250 million (AU$358 million). ‘It’s why the ICC has manipulated scheduling to ensure the two nations have met during the group stage of every ICC men’s event across the last 13 years,’ Age wrote.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Indian Super League 2025/26: Drop of 95 percent in per-match valuation as FanCode gets exclusive media rights for upcoming season
Indian Super League fanCode

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
The players wore traditional temple attire
Indian Cricket Team visits Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple ahead of final T20I vs NZ
Advertisement
Best of Express
8 MPs suspended for throwing paper towards Chair amid Lok Sabha uproar
lok sabha
Headmaster suspended over namaz denies charges, BJP leader says 'went by complaints'
The school has a total staff strength of eight members and 235 students.
Dhurandhar The Revenge teaser: Ranveer Singh's Hamza takes over as Shere Baloch, sequel explores his life as Jaskirat Singh Rangi
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Release Live Updates
Archana Puran Singh recalls miscarriage, felt 'abandoned' by husband Parmeet Sethi: ‘He left to play football’
Archana Puran Singh said she felt abandoned by husband Parmeet Sethi during her pregnancy.
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Budget
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
clownfish
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Advertisement
Feb 03: Latest News