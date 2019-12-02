Iceland Cricket brutally trolls Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq after Adelaide duck

Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq looks dejected after losing his wicket. (Reuters) Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq looks dejected after losing his wicket. (Reuters)

Pakistan’s Imam-Ul-Haq is having a series to forget down under after scoring a duck in the second innings at Adelaide on Sunday. Imam, who scored just two runs in the first innings, was dismissed lbw to Josh Hazlewood in the final session of day 3 when Pakistan were asked to follow-on in their second innings.

In a brief career spanning 11 matches so far, Imam-Ul-Haq has scored 487 runs at an average of 25.53.

David Warner in this series has scored 489 runs, two runs more than his Pakistani counterpart.

Highlighting the numbers, Iceland Cricket made fun of Imam-ul-Haq when they took to Twitter and wrote, “David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career.”

David Warner has scored more runs in his last two innings than Imam-ul-Haq has scored in his entire test career. #AUSvPAK — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) December 1, 2019

Warner has been in great form this series scored an unbeaten 335 in the first innings for Australia.

Warner, who became the second-highest run-scorer in a single innings for Australia behind Matthew Hayden’s 380, was just 65 runs shy of breaking the West Indies legend’s 15-year record when captain Tim Paine decided to declare the innings at 589/3.

Reflecting on his knock Warner spoke to Fox Sports and said, “Yeah, look, I think it’s about the person himself. We’ve got long boundaries, it is quite difficult at times. When fatigue sets in, it’s very hard to try hard and throw your hands at it. At the end, I tried to run twos to lift the ante because I couldn’t actually think like I could clear the ropes.”

