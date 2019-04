Pakistan World Cup 2019 squad: Mohammad Amir left out, teenager Mohammad Hasnain included

Pakistan squad for World Cup- Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-Ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Hassan Ali, Abid Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Sohail.

Mohammad Amir has been left out of Pakistan’s world cup squad but has been included in their squad for their pre-tournament series against England.

The following is the Pakistan cricket team’s schedule of England:

April 23 – Departure for England

April 27 – v Kent (50-over practice match)

April 29 – v Northamptonshire (50-over match)

May 01 – v Leicestershire (T20 match – d/n)

May 05 – v England (only T20I), Cardiff

May 08 – 1st ODI v England, The Oval

May 11 – 2nd ODI v England, Hampshire

May 14 – 3rd ODI v England, Bristol

May 17 – 4th ODI v England, Trent Bridge

May 19 – 5th ODI v England, Leeds

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019:

May 24 – v Afghanistan (warm-up), Bristol

May 26 – v Bangladesh (warm-up), Cardiff

May 31 – v West Indies, Trent Bridge

June 03 – v England, Trent Bridge

June 07 – v Sri Lanka, Bristol

June 12 – v Australia, Taunton

June 16 – v India, Old Trafford

June 23 – v South Africa, Lord’s

June 26 – v New Zealand, Edgbaston

June 29 – v Afghanistan, Headingley

July 05 – v Bangladesh, Lord’s (d/n)