Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘This happened in 1992 and it can happen again’: Inzamam ul Haq after Pakistan’s win over New Zealand

'I really wish that Pakistan and India play in the final. I'll be very happy': Inzamam ul Haq

Babar AzamBabar Azam held the team together, said Inzamam ul Haq.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq spoke about the men in green and their journey in the 2022 T20 World Cup. On his Youtube channel ‘Inzamam ul Haq – The Match Winner’ he talked about the game and poured in words of appreciation for the Babar Azam led green team.

In the 1992 World Cup, Pakistan had beaten the Kiwis in the semi-final and faced England in the final showdown. Speaking about the same, Haq said, “This happened in 1992 and it can happen again but I believe it would be a historic match if the final is played between India and Pakistan.”

“The day Netherlands registered a victory over South Africa, I started feeling that Pakistan would do big in this tournament,” he said.

Haq was all praises for the Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi’s comeback and his performance so far. “The way boys have played…Shaheen took 4 wickets in the last match. The way he bowled was outstanding. Australian pitches are very hard, It’s toughest for the players who make a comeback after a groin, knee, or back injury. Initially, we saw him (Shaheen) struggling, but day by day he improved. The way he provides breakthrough to his team at the beginning of the game and breaks the backbone of the opponents is outstanding,” he said.

Hailing Babar Azam’s captaincy, he said, “When you participate in big tournaments like these, as a captain, if you are struggling with your form but you don’t let the team fall apart…Babar Azam held the team together.”

“At a point, it didn’t look like Pakistan would reach the semi-finals but the boys performed well. The due credit should be given to Saqlain, Yousuf, Babar, and Mathew Hayden.”

Expressing his desire to see India and Pakistan in the final, Inzamam said, “I really wish that Pakistan and India play in the final. I’ll be very happy. Both the teams will have equal pressure…I believe during their last matches Pakistan have played the best cricket in the tournament.”

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:42:55 am
