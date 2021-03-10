Pakistan has more talent, can’t compare with Indian players: Abdul Razzaq

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam is a debate that refuses to die and has become one of the biggest cricketing discussions in recent times.

Several former cricketers have weighed in on the debate and the latest to add to the topic is former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who believes that it is wrong to compare the two.

According to Razzaq, Pakistan has produced more talented players and hence it would be wrong to compare them with their arch-rivals.

While answering a question about the comparison between Azam and Kohli during an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq said, “Firstly, we should not say such a thing [compare Virat Kohli with Babar Azam]. You can’t compare Indian players with Pakistan players because Pakistan has more talent.”

“If you look at our history, we have so many great players who we can draw comparisons with like Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Saeed Anwar, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and Ijaz Ahmed,” said Razzaq.

“Virat Kohli and Babar Azam are completely different players. If we want to compare the two, then it’s important to hold matches between Pakistan and India and then judge who is a better player,” he added.

“Virat Kohli is a good player and he has performed well against Pakistan. I have nothing against him but if Indians don’t compare their players with Pakistan, then we shouldn’t do that as well.”

Backing Babar, he said, “He [Babar Azam] played under me for five to six years at ZTBL and I never dropped him as captain. He was very talented and a very decent batsman. He proved himself [on the world stage] and is now the number one batsman,” he said. “If we look after him properly, he will go on to break all the records.”