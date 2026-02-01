Pakistan government tells its team to boycott India T20 World Cup match

Pakistan will not take the field against India in the group stage fixture of the T20 World Cup on February 15. This is the decision taken by the Pakistan government on Sunday while giving its team the approval to travel to Sri Lanka to feature in the tournament scheduled to begin on February 7.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026, however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter).