Pakistan first class cricketer Asif Afridi banned for two years

Pakistan left-arm spinner Asif Afridi, who was once selected in the national squad, was on Tuesday banned for two years after he pleaded guilty to violating an anti-corruption code.

The 36-year-old’s ban has commenced from September 22, 2022 when he was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

He was picked for Pakistan’s white ball squad for the home T20I series against Australia but never played for the national side. Asif has 118 wickets from 36 first-class matches.

The PCB found him guilty of two breaches of the anti-corruption code for which he got a two year ban and a six month ban and both the periods of ineligibility will run concurrently.

“The PCB while handing the ban took into consideration the admission of guilt, expression of remorse, past track record and Asif Afridi’s request that the PCB considers his case compassionately, claiming he had unintentionally breached the Code,” the PCB said in a statement.

“It gives the PCB no joy to suspend an international cricketer for two years, but we have a zero-tolerance approach towards such offences,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi said.

“As the game’s governing body, we need to make examples, handle such matters robustly and send out strong messages to all cricketers.” “It is a bitter fact that corruption poses a threat to our sport as selfish corrupters lure cricketers in different ways and methods.

Advertisement

“That’s precisely why the PCB has been investing heavily on player education so that they remain vigilant and can help the PCB eradicate this menace by reporting approaches and if, despite all our best efforts to create awareness, a player falls victim to his greed, then the PCB has no sympathy.”