‘Peak Pakistan fielding’: Shaheen Afridi kicks ball for boundary

Shaheen Afridi has been criticized for turning a regulation retrieval of the ball into a boundary vs Australia on Friday. (File Photo) Shaheen Afridi has been criticized for turning a regulation retrieval of the ball into a boundary vs Australia on Friday. (File Photo)

A misfield by Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi on Day 1 of the Adelaide Test summed up the day for the visiting team on Friday. Afridi, who was ironically the only bowler to get a wicket on the day, as Australia pulverized Pakistan into submission by putting on 302/1 by Stumps, was trolled on social media for what looked like kicking the ball into the boundary for a four.

Afridi turned what should have been a regulation retrieval of the ball into a boundary.

Some fans have suggested that Afridi could have had a problem in seeing the pink ball.

Shaheen Afridi couldn’t spot the pink ball while fielding, does the guy “who has played the sport” get this? @sanjaymanjrekar #AUSvPAK #PinkBallTest — Harsh Raikar (@harshstrong21) November 29, 2019

Some others have just suggested this is another example of Pakistan’s continuing fielding woes.

“Shaheen Shah was in la la land at fine leg,” Wasim Akram, who is on commentary duty for the series, said.

“Yasir Shah and Shan Masood were probably yawning. That’s the problem with Pakistan cricket. They should be on the ball.

“Nobody was backing up and you as a fielder, it doesn’t matter how inexperienced you are, you set yourself, new batsman in, they just came out, I’ll probably start five-ten yards inside the boundary line not on the boundary,” Akram added.

READ MORE:

Abhimanyu Mithun: Five-star action hero

Absolute clarity between MS Dhoni, India selectors: Sourav Ganguly

Rohit Sharma, new blue-eyed boy for corporates, to earn Rs 75 crore more per year

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd