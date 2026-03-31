Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman handed 2-match suspension in PSL on ball tampering charges

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was on Tuesday handed a 2-match suspension in the Pakistan Super League for breaching the code of conduct pertaining to changing the condition of the ball. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the player was found guilty of a Level 3 offence for breaching Article 2.14 of the applicable Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during the Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings match on March 29 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The incident happened before the start of the the final over of the chase with Karachi needing 14 off the final over. At that point, television footages showed Fakhar, captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf indulging in a conversation with the ball changing hands swiftly. Umpire Faisal Afridi, who was watching the interaction, immediately asked for the ball. And after a chat with the other on-field umpire Sharfuddoula awarded five runs to Karachi as they found Lahore had changed the condition of the ball. And as per protocols, they changed the ball, and Afridi walked away unhappy.