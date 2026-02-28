Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup after failing to restrict Sri Lanka below 147 in Super 8 game

Pakistan have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after they failed to restrict Sri Lanka below 147 in their Super 8 Group 2 game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.

The result of the encounter doesn’t matter, as Pakistan needed to keep the win margin above 65 runs to leapfrog New Zealand in the standings and qualify alongside England. With Sri Lanka crossing the 147-run mark, New Zealand have joined England from Super 8 Group 2 in the semifinal. From Super 8 Group 1, South Africa have already qualified for the top four, and the India vs West Indies match in Kolkata will determine the last semifinalist.