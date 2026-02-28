Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup after failing to restrict Sri Lanka below 147 in Super 8 game

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after they failed to restrict Sri Lanka below 147 in their Super 8 Group 2 game at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Saturday.
The result of the encounter doesn’t matter, as Pakistan needed to keep the win margin above 65 runs to leapfrog New Zealand in the standings and qualify alongside England. With Sri Lanka crossing the 147-run mark, New Zealand have joined England from Super 8 Group 2 in the semifinal. From Super 8 Group 1, South Africa have already qualified for the top four, and the India vs West Indies match in Kolkata will determine the last semifinalist.
Earlier, riding on an epic opening partnership, Pakistan posted a formidable total of 212/8. Pakistan were off to a sensational start, but from 198/2 at the end of the 18th over, they lost six wickets in the last 2.1 overs. Sahibzada Farhan struck a stunning century while his opening partner Fakhar Zaman made 84 to take Pakistan to a solid total.
Zaman, who fell for a 42-ball 84 in the 16th over after chopping one onto his stumps, was given two lifelines as he feasted on a Sri Lankan bowling attack that kept feeding the left-handed batter in his hitting zone.
Zaman hit nine fours and four sixes overall to make a significant contribution at the top.
While he was on 15, a hit went through Maheesh Theekshana’s hands for a boundary off Dasun Shanaka. Zaman was lucky again on 46 as Sri Lanka chose against taking a DRS appeal for a caught behind, despite their wicketkeeper vehemently appealing after taking the catch.
It was Farhan (100 off 60 balls, 9x4s, 5x6s) who took the early initiative as Pakistan crossed the 50-run mark inside the fifth over, gaining the momentum of scoring at least 10 runs per over, which they maintained well.
