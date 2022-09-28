scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Pakistan don’t have a finisher like India’s Hardik Pandya, rues Shahid Afridi

Shahid Afridi said Pakistan think tank's decision to back players like Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah has not yielded consistent results like Hardik Pandya for India.

Hardik pandyaHardik Pandya played a match winning innings against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2022 match. ( Source : Hardik pandya / Twitter )

Former Pakistan captain Shaheed Afridi lamented the lack of a finisher in his country’s T20 lineup akin to Indian star Hardik Pandya.

Speaking to sports presenter Sawera Pasha, Afridi agreed that Pakistan lacked a finisher of Pandya’s caliber and said, “This kind of a finisher (like Hardik Pandya) we don’t have. We thought Asif Ali, and Khushdil will do the job but they haven’t.

“Nawaz is also not that consistent, and neither is Shadab. Among these four players, at least two need to be consistent,” said Afridi on Samaa TV show.

“The period in which Shadab bowls is very crucial. The day he does a good job with the ball, Pakistan wins,” said Afridi added.

The former allrounder also spoke about Pakistan’s chances of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 and said, “In the kind of pitches on which we are playing now, you need two genuine fast bowlers and one all-rounder. The new guy Jamal that we have picked, why don’t you play him? Play him as an all-rounder, make him bowl and then ask him to bat. You will get to know what type of cricketer he is.

“If Pakistan are dreaming to win the World Cup then they need to work a lot on their bowling and batting and minimize the mistakes that they have been committing in the last few matches,” concluded Afridi.

 

