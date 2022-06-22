scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Must Read

Pakistan domestic cricketer makes suicide attempt after being ignored for inter-city c’ships

Shoaib, a fast bowler, slashed his wrist and was rushed to hospital by his family members in precarious condition on Tuesday. 

By: PTI |
June 22, 2022 6:42:20 pm
A family member said after he was not picked by his coach in the trials for the inter-city championship, Shoaib remained confined himself to his room due to depression. (File)

A young cricketer from Hyderabad in the southern Sindh province attempted suicide after he was not selected for his home team in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s inter-city championship.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Shoaib, a fast bowler, slashed his wrist and was rushed to hospital by his family members in precarious condition on Tuesday.

A family member said after he was not picked by his coach in the trials for the inter-city championship, Shoaib remained confined himself to his room due to depression.

Best of Express Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...Premium
2 days ago, Shinde had spat with Raut & Aaditya on votes for Cong in ...
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...Premium
Out of touch with MLAs, lacklustre in administration, how Uddhav Thackera...
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...Premium
Rajeswari Sengupta writes: Why the communication gap between the MPC and ...
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...Premium
Said-ul-Ajaib: Home to a 14th century Tughlaq chamberlain is now a cafe a...
More Premium Stories >>

“We found him in the bathroom of his room with his wrist cut and him unconscious and immediately rushed him to hospital where he is still in critical condition,” the family member said.

In February 2018, an Under-19 cricketer Muhammad Zaryab from Karachi had hanged himself to death at his home after being dropped from the city under-19 team.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs SA 5th T20: Match washed out, India and South Africa share series
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jun 22: Latest News