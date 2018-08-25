Pakistan deserve to be labelled favourites in ICC World Cup 2019: Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden hundred against India. (Source: AP) Fakhar Zaman scored his maiden hundred against India. (Source: AP)

Explosive Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman believes that the tag of ‘favourites’ or the 2019 ICC World Cup suits Pakistan. According to Zaman, who recently became Pakistan’s first double centurion, Pakistan’s success in last year’s Champions Trophy in the United Kingdom could be a sign of what’s to come next June and July. Stating that combination of the current Pakistan side is well balanced, the southpaw maintained that his focus right now is on the upcoming Asia Cup.

“I do feel that it is right for us to be labelled favourites for the 2019 World Cup as our team will be well equipped for this tournament. The current Pakistan team combination is brilliant and the results we have recently produced are good proof of that. We will travel to England to win the title and not just to make up the numbers,” Zaman told Sky Sports.

However, Zaman has his sights focused on the next month’s Asia cup featuring India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and an as yet undecided qualifier along with Pakistan.

“At the moment, I am fully focused on doing well in the upcoming Asia Cup,” Zaman said before adding, “Of course, the 2019 World Cup is an important tournament, but it’s far too early for me to start planning for it as there are other international assignments to take care of before that tournament.”

“Regardless of which team I play against, the fact is that Test cricket is one format that provides the ultimate test of skills for a player and to perform well in this form of the game is my dream,” he concluded.

