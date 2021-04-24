‘Dark moment in our history’: Former players slam Pakistan management after defeat to Zimbabwe

The inquest into Pakistan’s defeat to Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I — where they collapsed from 78/3 to be 99 all out — has thrown up some accusations directed towards the Misbah-ul-Haq-led team management. Shoaib Malik has said such results can be expected when “unacquainted decision makers” who base their decisions on “likes and dislikes” are at the helm of the team.

The defeat was Pakistan’s first ever defeat to Zimbabwe in a T20I, in the sixteenth time the two sides had played each other. The win was Zimbabwe’s first in a T20I in two years and their first at home in four years.

…when your management relies on likes & dislikes especially when your cricket is just in surviving mode, then what else do expect as a nation?

On top of that when you don’t let your captain take decisions this is bound to happen… #Cricket #Pakistan — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) April 23, 2021

Shoaib Malik urged that the Pakistan selectors and captain Babar Azam take on more of a role in the decision-making and an ‘international white ball coach’ be brought into the mix to replace Misbah.

Former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja said the defeat is a “dark moment in the history of Pakistan cricket” and that such a result merits no analysis.

“Pakistan players played reckless shots and there was no technique or partnership. Muzarabani was the only quality bowler in their line-up and if you get a chance to watch the replays you will see that our batting seemed so ordinary against him,” said Raja on a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Intikhab Alam, speaking to Dawn, criticized captain Babar Azam for winning the toss and electing to field first. “You have won the last series against a big team of South Africa but such a decision of opting to field first shows you are defensive against a rather weak side like Zimbabwe,” he said.