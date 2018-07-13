Follow Us:
Pakistan crush Zimbabwe by 201 runs in first ODI

Imam-ul-Haq hit a century and legspinner Shadab Khan grabbed a career-best 4/32 as Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by 201 runs in the first one-day international for its fifth biggest ODI victory on Friday.

Left-handed Imam, nephew of former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq, made 128 off 134 balls in an imposing total of 308-7 after Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza won the toss and elected to field. It was Imam’s second career ODI century.

The Zimbabwe top-order batsmen struggled against Pakistan pace before Shadab ran through the tail as Zimbabwe was bowled out for 107 with 15 overs to spare. Wicketkeeper-batsman Ryan Murray top scored on debut with an unbeaten 32. No other Zimbabwe batsmen could cope with the pace or Shadab.The second game of the five-match series is on Monday.

