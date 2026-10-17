Pakistan cricketers under pressure to deliver ICC trophy, Fakhar Zaman admits

With Pakistan cricket team’s search for a major ICC title about to extend into the 10th year, batter Fakhar Zaman has admitted that there is ‘pressure’ on them to deliver an ICC trophy.

“There is pressure on us as a team to deliver an ICC trophy, and we have had extensive discussions about ending the country’s wait for a major international trophy,” Fakhar was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

Pakistan’s next shot at ending the jinx will arrive in 2027, when the 50-overs World Cup (to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia) comes around. The country has not won an ICC event since 2017, coming closest in 2022 in the T20 World Cup where they were beaten in the final by England at Melbourne.