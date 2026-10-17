Pakistan cricketers under pressure to deliver ICC trophy, Fakhar Zaman admits

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
With Pakistan cricket team’s search for a major ICC title about to extend into the 10th year, batter Fakhar Zaman has admitted that there is ‘pressure’ on them to deliver an ICC trophy.
“There is pressure on us as a team to deliver an ICC trophy, and we have had extensive discussions about ending the country’s wait for a major international trophy,” Fakhar was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.
Pakistan’s next shot at ending the jinx will arrive in 2027, when the 50-overs World Cup (to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia) comes around. The country has not won an ICC event since 2017, coming closest in 2022 in the T20 World Cup where they were beaten in the final by England at Melbourne.
“It is natural (that) people are disappointed about Pakistan not being able to win an ICC title for long, and we also know that when we do well, we are showered with love and admiration,” Fakhar said.
“When you perform well, people show you more love. When you do not perform well, naturally, they are disappointed. Whether senior or junior, every player tries to perform to the best of their ability and improve in their profession,” added Fakhar.
“The happiness you experience as a nation after winning a trophy is different from reaching semi-finals or finals,” he added.
“We are taking it very seriously. We will do our best,” he said.
Fakhar said that the Pakistan team will start testing combinations from the upcoming tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.
“The idea is to start building a perfect combination for the World Cup from now, and the good thing is most of our players are going into the tri-series having played domestic cricket,” said Fakhar.
“When you play 50-overs cricket after First-Class, it is much easier to adapt, but going from T20 to ODIs is never easy. It is encouraging that all the players have come through the season and are in very good touch,” he added.
Fakhar sought to downplay Pakistan’s recent struggles against England in their Test series, where they suffered a 0-3 series defeat.
“We have discussed our plans extensively, although there are certain things we cannot discuss on camera. There have been plenty of discussions, but red-ball and white-ball cricket are very different,” he said.
“There have also been significant changes in the team, so we are hopeful and excited. With the way our preparations are progressing, the World Cup is also in the back of our minds,” Fakhar added.