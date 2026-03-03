Pakistan cricketers fined $18,000 each after team’s failure to reach T20 World Cup semifinals

Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha reacts in the field during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. (AP Photo)

The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly fined players around $18,000 each after the team failed to qualify for Twenty20 World Cup semifinals. PCB “officials have clearly told the players that enough pampering has been done — from now on, financial benefits will only come with performance,” the Express Tribune reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the PCB decided to fine the players after Pakistan lost a group-stage match to archrival India on February 15. However, after the team qualified for the Super Eight stage the players were told the fine could be waived if Pakistan reached the semifinals.

Pakistan needed to beat co-host Sri Lanka by 65 runs in the last group match to qualify for final four ahead of New Zealand, but instead it narrowly scraped to a five-run win.