‘These coaches are poison for the game’: Former Pakistan batter’s scathing comments

Pakistan’s batting techniques have come under severe scrutiny after their performances in the first and second Tests against England. Former Pakistan batting legend Mohammad Yousuf took to social media and made a scathing attack on the side. He blamed the batting coaches and said they are poison to the game. He reminded people of the flaws he observed in Babar’s game and his lack of corrections on those.

“A few years ago I warned about this, but unfortunately some so-called coaches around Babarazam & other players didn’t allow him to work on issues that could have been easily resolved. That failure has dragged Pakistan cricket into the decline we see today,” Yousuf wrote.