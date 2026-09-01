‘These coaches are poison for the game’: Former Pakistan batter’s scathing comments

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Pakistan’s batting techniques have come under severe scrutiny after their performances in the first and second Tests against England. Former Pakistan batting legend Mohammad Yousuf took to social media and made a scathing attack on the side. He blamed the batting coaches and said they are poison to the game. He reminded people of the flaws he observed in Babar’s game and his lack of corrections on those.
“A few years ago I warned about this, but unfortunately some so-called coaches around Babarazam & other players didn’t allow him to work on issues that could have been easily resolved. That failure has dragged Pakistan cricket into the decline we see today,” Yousuf wrote.
“These coaches are poison for the game. They lack vision, they block progress, and they misguide even the most talented players. If our cricketers don’t learn who to listen to, their careers will end far sooner than they should.” He said.
“What could have been corrected years ago has instead become a glaring weakness, leaving Pakistan cricket vulnerable and struggling on the international stage,” wrote Yousuf, who had resigned as batting coach with the PCB last year in July.
Pakistan pushed the panic button after heavy defeats in the two cricket tests in England by replacing seven players and two coaches on Monday.
Head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were summoned home by the Pakistan Cricket Board to be replaced by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke respectively for the third and final test in Birmingham starting on Sept. 9.
Wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, injured opening batter Imam-ul-Haq, first test captain Salman Ali Agha, spinner Ali Usman and pacer Khurram Shahzad — who all played in the second test defeat at Lord’s on Sunday — were also returning home. Allrounder Aamir Jamal and batter Awais Zafar were going with them without getting a game in England.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.