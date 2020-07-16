scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 16, 2020
Pakistan cricketer joins squad after Covid-19 scare in England

Bhatti joined the Pakistan squad in Worcester on July 8, before travelling to Derbyshire earlier this week.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: July 16, 2020 6:22:10 pm
Kashif Bhatti Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Imran Khan were the three players who joined the Pakistan squad in the second week of July. (PCB)

Kashif Bhatti, one of the players in the Pakistan squad currently stationed in England, joined the team after testing negative in the latest test results for Covid-19.

Bhatti, a 33-year-old spinner, had been one of the players who had joined the team separately, after having initially tested positive while in Pakistan. He had been cleared to fly to England to join the side, as they prepare for the Test and T20I series, after two consecutive negative tests in the second week of July.

Initially, there was confusion over the initial positive test in the UK but an ECB spokesperson said it was “for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection”. “The player had returned a positive test result for the remnants of a previous Covid-19 infection and in consultation with Public Health England and a virologist, a safety-first approach was taken to isolate the player,” the spokesperson was quoted by espncricinfo as saying. “The player has now returned a second negative test with no risk of infection to other players and staff.”

Bhatti tested negative on July 1 and 4. He joined the squad in Worcester on July 8. The squad travelled to Derbyshire earlier this week to play some practice matches.

The upcoming series vs England comprises three Test matches and three T20Is in August and September. All six games will be played behind closed doors.

