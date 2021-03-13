Pakistan cricketer Fawad Alam to make web series debut

Pakistan’s top-order batsman Fawad Alam is all set to make his small screen debut as the senior cricketer is being featured in an upcoming web series.

Taking to social media, Urduflix Official revealed that left-handed batsman Fawad will be featuring in their upcoming web-series named ‘Khudkash Muhabbat‘.

Fawad, who made his international cricket debut in 2007 for Pakistan, had made a cameo in PTV Home’s drama serial ‘Ghar Damad‘. Recently, the 35-year-old cricketer made comeback in the national Test squad after 10 years. He has so far scored two centuries since his comeback in Playing XI in 2020.

The senior cricketer has played 9 Tests, 38 ODIs and 24 T20Is for Pakistan so far. Alam, who comes from a cricketing family as his father is Pakistan’s famous first-class cricketer Tariq Alam, made his first-class debut at the age of 17. He has also been a part of Pakistan’s U-19 World Cup team in 2007.