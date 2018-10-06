Follow Us:
Friday, October 05, 2018
Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad banned four months for violating doping code
Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad banned four months for violating doping code

Ahmed Shehzad ``had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance,'' the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

By: AP | Islamabad | Updated: October 6, 2018 3:26:34 am

Ahmed Shehzad, Ahmed Shehzad doping, Ahmed Shahzad news, Ahmed Shehzad Pakistan, Ahmed Shehzad ban, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Shehzad was provisionally suspended on July 10 for a positive test following a domestic match. (Source: PTI)

Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad was banned for four months for unspecified doping.

Shehzad “had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

Shehzad was provisionally suspended on July 10 for a positive test following a domestic match. The PCB did not elaborate. It said his four-month suspension started from July 10.

Shehzad has played 13 tests, 81 one-day internationals, and 57 Twenty20s for Pakistan, and has scored centuries in all three formats.

