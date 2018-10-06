Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shehzad banned four months for violating doping code

By: AP | Islamabad | Updated: October 6, 2018 3:26:34 am
Pakistan Test cricketer Ahmed Shehzad was banned for four months for unspecified doping.
Shehzad “had no intent to cheat or enhance his performance,” the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.
Shehzad was provisionally suspended on July 10 for a positive test following a domestic match. The PCB did not elaborate. It said his four-month suspension started from July 10.
Shehzad has played 13 tests, 81 one-day internationals, and 57 Twenty20s for Pakistan, and has scored centuries in all three formats.
