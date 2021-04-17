scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 17, 2021
Pakistan cricket players will get visas for World T20 in India: BCCI apex council

Board secretary Jay Shah told the BCCI apex council in a video conference meeting held on Friday that Pakistan's cricket players will get visas to compete in the T20 World Cup in India this October.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
Updated: April 17, 2021 5:32:19 pm
India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for close to a decade now. (File Photo/ICC)

Pakistan’s cricket players will get visas to compete in the T20 World Cup in India this October, the BCCI’s apex council has been told by Board secretary Jay Shah following “government assurances”.

Shah told the council in a video conference meeting held on Friday where it was also decided that the mega-event will be staged across nine venues with Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the final.

The other venues are Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Dharamsala and Lucknow.

READ | India-Pakistan thaw faces early test: visas for T20 World Cup

“The visa issue of Pakistan cricket team has been sorted. However, whether the fans can travel across the border to watch matches is still not clear,” an Apex Council member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“It will be decided in due course of time. However, we had promised ICC that it will be sorted. The secretary announced during the meeting.”

India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket for close to a decade now due to diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan has been demanding assurances from the ICC that visas will be granted to its players for the 16-team extravaganza, which will complete seven editions this year.

